  • Gas prices hit record with national average now $4.48 per gallon

    Severe thunder storms threaten 62 million in Northeast

    Churchgoers in California detain gunman in deadly attack

  • Russia warns of 'grave mistake' if Finland and Sweden join NATO

  • Abbott baby formula lab could reopen ‘very soon,’ FDA Chief says

  • Baby formula shortage could last months, manufacturers say

  • Mass shooting in Buffalo motivated by racist hate, police say

  • Hero passenger who landed plane recounts nosedive moments

  • Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music

  • This optical illusion made a driver scared of a giant hole in the road

  • Bomb-sniffing dog is awarded Ukraine’s Medal of Honor

  • Peter Moore, pioneering designer of Nike's Air Jordan, dies at 78

  • McConnell meets with Zelenskyy, Ukraine wins Eurovision

  • Hero passenger speaks out on landing plane with no experience: Exclusive

  • NBC polls show stronger support for abortion rights, Chuck Todd says

  • Biden on Buffalo shooting: ‘Hate must have no harbor’

  • Official praises security guard who tried to stop shooter: ‘He is a hero’

  • Buffalo shooting suspect was involved in prior incident at school

  • Buffalo shooting: 10 killed in racially motivated supermarket attack

  • Ukrainian group is favorited to win Eurovision song contest

Severe thunder storms threaten 62 million in Northeast

Severe rain showers and thunderstorms are firing up in the Northeast putting 62 million people at risk of 60mph winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Five million are also at risk to storms in the Central Plains but the tornado threat is very low. TODAY’s Al Roker has the latest forecast.May 16, 2022

