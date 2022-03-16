Severe storm hazards threaten the South

Heavy weather is delivering in Florida, with the risk of more severe weather including isolated tornadoes. The hazardous weather will shift into the East by New Orleans putting 11 million people at risk. Meanwhile, the East coast is under water with rain soaking New England. TODAY’s Al Roker has your forecast.March 16, 2022
