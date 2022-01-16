Severe snow and rare ice storm expected to hit the East Coast
01:40
Share this -
copied
Millions of people are expected to be impacted by heavy snow as a winter storm system moves up the Eastern Seaboard during the next 36 hours. North Carolina has declared a state of emergency ahead of potential power outages and tree damage. Meteorologist Bill Karins joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY with the forecast.Jan. 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Steve Martin, Martin Short talk ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two-man road show
08:22
American workers are becoming their own bosses through ‘The Great Resignation’
05:03
Louisiana governor pardons civil rights leader a century after conviction
03:28
Maxine McNair, mother who lost daughter to KKK church bombing, dies at 93
02:00
Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam
04:35
Fan from P.A. celebrates birthday with his puppy Albert for Sunday Mug Shots