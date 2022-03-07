Deadly tornadoes strike Iowa, killing 7

Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster declaration after deadly tornados struck over the weekend near Des Moines. At least seven people, including two children, were killed and more than 50 homes damaged or destroyed.March 7, 2022
