Several injured after massive oil refinery fire in Texas

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Travel restrictions impact another Christmas season in Bethlehem02:39
Last-minute shipping deadlines to get your gifts delivered by Christmas02:19
Biden plans to run again in 202400:23
Pennsylvania congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint00:31
Now Playing
Several injured after massive oil refinery fire in Texas00:31
UP NEXT
Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference02:03
Thursday expected to be heaviest travel day before Christmas03:42
‘We have every tool we need to put this pandemic behind us,’ doctor says03:29
FDA officially authorizes anti-viral pill to treat COVID-1902:15
Brother of 3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver speaks out00:26
These NICU babies are all dressed up for Christmas00:45
SpaceX delivers supplies (and Christmas dinner) to International Space Station00:31
Rented Christmas trees are the latest holiday trend02:33
Police look to new technology to solve JonBenet Ramsey case02:38
How to keep your home secure for the holidays03:41
Northern New England could see up to 8 inches of snow01:46
Kellogg’s strike ends after nearly 3 months00:26
Brawl breaks out at Miami Airport00:50
Leniency urged for truck driver sentenced to 110 years in fatal crash02:34
Holiday travel rush kicks into high gear amid concerns about 5G03:13
Several injured after massive oil refinery fire in Texas00:31
At least four people were transported to the hospital after authorities responded to an "explosion" in Baytown, Texas. Officials at the ExxonMobil refinery say they are investigating.Dec. 23, 2021
Travel restrictions impact another Christmas season in Bethlehem02:39
Last-minute shipping deadlines to get your gifts delivered by Christmas02:19
Biden plans to run again in 202400:23
Pennsylvania congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint00:31
Now Playing
Several injured after massive oil refinery fire in Texas00:31
UP NEXT
Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference02:03