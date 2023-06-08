Several children stabbed in knife attack in the French Alps

Joran van der Sloot to be handed to FBI in Natalee Holloway case
Officials say several children and one adult were stabbed while on a playground in the lakeside town of Annecy in the French Alps by a Syrian national who is now in custody. Three of the victims are said to be in critical condition.June 8, 2023
