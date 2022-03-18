Seth Meyers talks new baby and children’s book with Willie Geist

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The comedian and “Late Night” host Seth Meyers will be joining Willie Geist for the upcoming Sunday Sitdown. He talks about his new children’s book, “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared,” how his wife famously gave birth to their son Axel in their apartment lobby and how having baby number three was much less eventful.
March 18, 2022
