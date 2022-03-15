IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Seth Meyers shares with Jenna the books that make him and his kids laugh the most

12:49

Seth Meyers talks to Jenna Bush Hager on "Open Book" about his debut children's book, "I'm Not Scared, You're Scared," the books that make him and his kids laugh the most, and the books that have influenced him through the years.March 15, 2022

