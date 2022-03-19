IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Seth Meyers flips through his favorite children’s books at the library

04:03

During an interview with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers shares a look through his favorite books to read to children including one that he says “you won’t be able to finish it the first night, they will be laughing so hard.” The two conclude their visit to the library by checking out Meyers’ own book “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared.”March 19, 2022

