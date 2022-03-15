IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

  • Sip or Spill: Watch Seth Meyers answer juicy questions from Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Seth Meyers on new children’s book, Andy Samberg 'feud'

    05:55
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland weigh in on stars going barefoot

    01:40

  • Judy Greer on ‘The Thing About Pam,’ playing everyone’s best friend

    05:17

  • Holly Hunter opens up on loss of William Hurt

    05:13

  • Seth Meyers on handling children’s fears, parenting anxiety

    04:50

  • Dwayne Johnson shares epic morning meal before gym workout

    00:32

  • Patrick Mahomes' mom shares cute throwback photo in honor of his wedding

    00:42

  • Get a first look at Obama’s nature series ‘Our Great National Parks’

    01:10

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda offers help to children crazy for ‘Encanto’ music

    00:48

  • Dolly Parton turns down Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

    02:31

  • Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony talk friendship: ‘I love her!’

    05:53

  • Try BollyX, a Bollywood-inspired fitness craze to celebrate Holi

    02:47

  • Q&A TODAY: Do Al, Dylan and Sheinelle prefer cake or pie?

    04:25

  • Hoda kicks off season 2 of ‘Making Space’ podcast: Hear a preview!

    01:17

  • Pete Davidson set to go to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

    00:40

  • ‘Full House’ cast reunites at 90s Con, remembers Bob Saget

    04:27

  • Hailey Bieber hospitalized after for ‘very small’ blood clot to the brain

    02:02

  • ‘The Power of the Dog’ wins best picture at Critics Choice Awards

    00:24

  • William Hurt, ‘Body Heat’ and ‘Broadcast News’ star, dies at 71

    02:45

TODAY

Seth Meyers on new children’s book, Andy Samberg 'feud'

05:55

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers joins Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland for a conversation about his new children’s book, “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared.” Meyers also talks about the eighth season of "Late Night," as well as Andy Samberg saying his dog Frisbee “looks like a rat.”March 15, 2022

  • Sip or Spill: Watch Seth Meyers answer juicy questions from Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    Seth Meyers on new children’s book, Andy Samberg 'feud'

    05:55
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland weigh in on stars going barefoot

    01:40

  • Judy Greer on ‘The Thing About Pam,’ playing everyone’s best friend

    05:17

  • Holly Hunter opens up on loss of William Hurt

    05:13

  • Seth Meyers on handling children’s fears, parenting anxiety

    04:50

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All