Seth Meyers on handling children’s fears, parenting anxiety

Seth Meyers sits down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb to talk about the release of his first children’s book, “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared.” Meyers opens up about his own anxieties surrounding parenting and shares how he approaches situations when his children are afraid. “I think it’s wrong to tell your kids don’t be afraid of anything, and it’s also wrong to tell them to be afraid of everything. This book is about finding the middle,” he says.March 15, 2022