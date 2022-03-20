IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book 08:07
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers and Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist take a trip to the New York Public library to discuss Meyer’s new children’s book “I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared” and his Emmy-nominated web series “Corrections.” Meyers shares how his children influence his comedy, and how the current iteration of “Late Night” is his “favorite version of the show.”
March 20, 2022
