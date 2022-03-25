Sesame Place opens in San Diego: Elmo and Abby Cadabby share details!
02:42
Share this -
copied
Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Vice President of Entertainment Nick Manna join TODAY to celebrate the grand opening of Sesame Place in San Diego. The family theme park opens Friday and visitors can enjoy a new show, parades, rides, water slides and more fun for the entire family. Elmo says he “likes meeting all the new people!”March 25, 2022
Joe Jonas and Sean Bankhead talk new TikTok talent search series for MTV
06:22
Savannah and Hoda overshare about Jenna during Truth or Dare
03:26
Steve Kornacki breaks down the 2022 Oscars by the numbers
04:58
Dave Karger reveals his picks for Oscars 2022 winners
04:35
Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter on fondest memories of the 'Queen of Soul’
03:34
Now Playing
Sesame Place opens in San Diego: Elmo and Abby Cadabby share details!