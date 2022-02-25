IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Restaurant robots could help fill worker shortages

02:41

As Americans look to getaway for spring break, many restaurants and hotels are still dealing with labor shortages that grew during the pandemic. Now, there’s a high-tech solution, featuring robot bartenders and waitstaff. NBC Senior National Correspondent Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Feb. 25, 2022

