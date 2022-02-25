Restaurant robots could help fill worker shortages
As Americans look to getaway for spring break, many restaurants and hotels are still dealing with labor shortages that grew during the pandemic. Now, there’s a high-tech solution, featuring robot bartenders and waitstaff. NBC Senior National Correspondent Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Feb. 25, 2022
