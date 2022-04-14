IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

33 fun finds perfect for spring — starting at $6

TODAY

Lidia Bastianich’s Easter feast: Ham frittata and olive oil cake

07:26

Renowned chef Lidia Bastianich joins TODAY with two delicious holiday brunch recipes that are perfect for Easter. Impress your guests with a ham frittata to start and finish up the meal with an olive oil cake.April 14, 2022

Lidia Bastianich's festive Easter feast: Lamb stew, ham frittata and more

