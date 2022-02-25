See Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in trailer for ‘WeCrashed’
01:01
Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as the couple who founded WeWork in the upcoming series “WeCrashed.” The Oscar winners take on the roles of Adam and Rebecca Neumann, showing the rise and fall of the startup. The show comes to Apple TV+ in March.Feb. 25, 2022
