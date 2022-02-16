Venus and Serena Williams open up about sister dynamics
Venus and Serena Williams are on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Legacy Issue and talk about their sisterhood, as well as breaking out of the roles placed on them as young athletes and competitors. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weigh in on sibling dynamics, and talk about how they are bringing up their own children differently than how they were raised.Feb. 16, 2022
