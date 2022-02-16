IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Venus and Serena Williams open up about sister dynamics

    04:10
  • UP NEXT

    Golden moments in Beijing: Chloe Kim, Brittany Bowe and more

    03:20

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal possible names for new baby

    04:36

  • Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle

    03:10

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry

    05:06

  • Team USA hockey players gear up for gold-medal game against Canada

    04:49

  • Shaun White: ‘I feel fortunate’ I got to choose when I ended my Olympic career

    03:08

  • Matthew and Kelly Stafford open up about their personal journey and Super Bowl win

    04:13

  • Spring training delayed amid clash between players and team owners

    03:41

  • Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game

    04:41

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling

    05:04

  • Simone Biles announces engagement to boyfriend Jonathan Owens

    01:09

  • Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship

    03:34

  • Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics

    06:07

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 2026

    02:06

  • Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’

    05:36

  • How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating

    02:06

  • Novak Djokovic to skip events requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

    00:28

  • Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe

    03:53

TODAY

Venus and Serena Williams open up about sister dynamics

04:10

Venus and Serena Williams are on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Legacy Issue and talk about their sisterhood, as well as breaking out of the roles placed on them as young athletes and competitors. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager weigh in on sibling dynamics, and talk about how they are bringing up their own children differently than how they were raised.Feb. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Venus and Serena Williams open up about sister dynamics

    04:10
  • UP NEXT

    Golden moments in Beijing: Chloe Kim, Brittany Bowe and more

    03:20

  • Super Bowl champ Van Jefferson and wife reveal possible names for new baby

    04:36

  • Team USA’s Alex Hall and Nick Goepper talk Olympic medals in slopestyle

    03:10

  • Shaun White talks Olympic retirement, relationship with Nina Dobrev

    05:49

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down women’s ice hockey rivalry

    05:06

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All