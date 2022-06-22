IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    New gun legislation compromise clears major hurdle in the Senate

    02:07
New gun legislation compromise clears major hurdle in the Senate

02:07

After decades of partisan gridlock, 14 Republicans in the Senate joined all 50 Democrats to advance a new compromise on gun legislation. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House on what the deal includes.June 22, 2022

Senators release text of bipartisan gun bill, seek final passage this week

