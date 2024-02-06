IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Figure skater Gracie Gold speaks candidly on mental health battle
Senate Republicans threaten to block border bill they negotiated
Republican opposition is mounting against the bipartisan border security bill that also includes new aid for Ukraine and Israel. GOP senators met behind closed doors but left that meeting signaling the deal’s likely defeat. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Feb. 6, 2024
