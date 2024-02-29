Temu faces 2 class-action lawsuits over data privacy concerns
03:06
Questions swirl about health, continued absences of royal family
02:37
Wildfires continue to sweep across Texas, forcing new evacuations
02:44
Now Playing
Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate GOP leader in November
02:32
UP NEXT
White House doctor says Biden is 'fit for duty' after annual physical
00:39
Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump presidential immunity claim
03:19
Attack on crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza kills dozens
02:37
Judge removed from bench after reversing sex assault conviction
03:22
Consumers shop for cheaper brands and knockoffs amid inflation
03:07
Trial date finally expected to be set in Idaho college murders case
03:32
Alabama legislators work to give immunity to IVF clinics, patients
02:30
Lawmakers scramble to stop partial government shutdown
01:56
Biden wins Michigan but 'uncommitted' voters make strong showing
02:44
Texas fire burning near nuclear weapons plant forces evacuations
03:23
Pope Francis reportedly taken to Rome hospital for diagnostic tests
02:01
How AI-generated books are impersonating real authors
04:41
Odysseus sends back first images before expected demise
00:32
Date set for Alec Baldwin's trial in deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting
00:30
Wendy's considers surge pricing: Will other fast food chains follow?
03:31
Sons of couple missing after alleged yacht hijacking speak out
02:31
Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate GOP leader in November
02:32
Republican Mitch McConnell, the longest serving Senate leader in history, has announced he will step down from his post in November, and what's expected to be a fierce battle to succeed him is already under way. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Feb. 29, 2024
