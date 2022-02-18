IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestselling beauty, fashion and home — starting at $8

  • Now Playing

    Senate passes short-term spending bill, preventing government shutdown

    00:18
  • UP NEXT

    Trump and two eldest children to testify in New York attorney general probe

    02:02

  • No-fly list for unruly passengers gets pushback from Republicans senators

    02:45

  • Florida House passes bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

    00:24

  • Hillary Clinton slams accusations of spying on Donald Trump as a ‘fake scandal’

    02:25

  • US accuses Russia of lying about troop pullback around Ukraine border

    02:14

  • Biden on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'An invasion remains distinctly possible’

    02:40

  • Trump’s longtime accounting firm cutting ties with his organization

    00:34

  • Inside the White House’s next move to deescalate Russian-Ukraine crisis

    01:39

  • Russia says it has pulled back some troops around Ukraine amid hopes of diplomacy

    02:26

  • Ambassador Bridge between US and Canada reopens after vaccine mandate protests

    00:27

  • US orders most embassy staff to leave Ukraine amid tensions with Russia

    03:11

  • US warns Russia may invade Ukraine at any moment

    02:01

  • Biden set to speak with Putin as US evacuates embassy staff in Ukraine

    01:56

  • US military officials hope for diplomatic end to Russia-Ukraine crisis

    00:24

  • More states ending mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop

    02:15

  • McConnell breaks from RNC, calls Jan. 6 a ‘violent insurrection’

    00:42

  • Trump returns documents improperly taken from White House to National Archives

    00:26

  • Biden threatens to stop crucial gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

    00:28

  • Nancy Pelosi: ‘Ruthless’ Chinese regime could retaliate against Olympic boycotts

    04:41

TODAY

Senate passes short-term spending bill, preventing government shutdown

00:18

The senate passed a short-term spending bill on Thursday to avoid a government shutdown. The measure will keep the government funded through March 11.Feb. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Senate passes short-term spending bill, preventing government shutdown

    00:18
  • UP NEXT

    Trump and two eldest children to testify in New York attorney general probe

    02:02

  • No-fly list for unruly passengers gets pushback from Republicans senators

    02:45

  • Florida House passes bill to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy

    00:24

  • Hillary Clinton slams accusations of spying on Donald Trump as a ‘fake scandal’

    02:25

  • US accuses Russia of lying about troop pullback around Ukraine border

    02:14

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All