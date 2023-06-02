IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 viral products you didn't know you needed for summer — starting at $9

  • Residents in Kyiv shelter in subways during new Russia attacks

    02:08

  • Trump reacts to audio of him acknowledging he kept classified docs

    02:11

  • Biden doing 'fine' after trip and fall, aides say

    00:51
  • Now Playing

    Senate passes debt ceiling bill, averting US default

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Millions brace for record high temps across US

    03:26

  • What to buy (and skip) for dads and grads in June 2023

    04:54

  • 5 reasons to join Start TODAY walking challenge

    05:04

  • How to spot wedding vendor red flags and avoid fraud

    04:41

  • Man who ate McDonald’s for 100 days shares weight-loss update

    07:15

  • NASA’s UFO panel holds its first public meeting: Key takeaways

    02:13

  • Kyiv sees deadliest day since Russian attacks intensified in May

    00:27

  • 4-year-old would rather do literally anything other than play T-ball

    00:40

  • Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah pens essay on dad's health battles

    03:12

  • 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

    03:54

  • Amazon to pay $30 million for privacy violations

    00:34

  • How the Wagner Group’s grip in Africa has tightened over time

    03:18

  • Trump reportedly caught on tape about keeping classified docs

    02:30

  • Air quality concerns rise in US amid Canadian wildfires

    02:00

  • House passes debt ceiling bill, sending it to the Senate

    02:14

  • Shop these essential products to travel in style

    03:52

Senate passes debt ceiling bill, averting US default

02:25

The bill to avoid a catastrophic default on the nation’s debt passed the Senate late Thursday and is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden on Friday. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.June 2, 2023

  • Residents in Kyiv shelter in subways during new Russia attacks

    02:08

  • Trump reacts to audio of him acknowledging he kept classified docs

    02:11

  • Biden doing 'fine' after trip and fall, aides say

    00:51
  • Now Playing

    Senate passes debt ceiling bill, averting US default

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Millions brace for record high temps across US

    03:26

  • What to buy (and skip) for dads and grads in June 2023

    04:54

  • 5 reasons to join Start TODAY walking challenge

    05:04

  • How to spot wedding vendor red flags and avoid fraud

    04:41

  • Man who ate McDonald’s for 100 days shares weight-loss update

    07:15

  • NASA’s UFO panel holds its first public meeting: Key takeaways

    02:13

  • Kyiv sees deadliest day since Russian attacks intensified in May

    00:27

  • 4-year-old would rather do literally anything other than play T-ball

    00:40

  • Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah pens essay on dad's health battles

    03:12

  • 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

    03:54

  • Amazon to pay $30 million for privacy violations

    00:34

  • How the Wagner Group’s grip in Africa has tightened over time

    03:18

  • Trump reportedly caught on tape about keeping classified docs

    02:30

  • Air quality concerns rise in US amid Canadian wildfires

    02:00

  • House passes debt ceiling bill, sending it to the Senate

    02:14

  • Shop these essential products to travel in style

    03:52

02:11

Trump reacts to audio of him acknowledging he kept classified docs

00:51

Biden doing 'fine' after trip and fall, aides say

02:25

Senate passes debt ceiling bill, averting US default

03:26

Millions brace for record high temps across US

03:53

Simple ways to pack your beauty products before your next trip

04:54

A meal packed in a sandwich: Get the recipe for arayes

10:43

Jane Krakowski talks learning trapeze for ‘Schmicago,’

04:41

Shop these social media standout products

05:16

Polo superstar Nacho Figueras shows how to swing a mallet

05:02

Start TODAY’s June 2023 walking challenge: What to know

04:41

Shop these social media standout products

05:16

Polo superstar Nacho Figueras shows how to swing a mallet

05:02

Start TODAY’s June 2023 walking challenge: What to know

04:22

Al Roker visits family-run avocado orchard in California

04:54

What to buy (and skip) for dads and grads in June 2023

01:05

Dolly Parton breaks 3 more Guinness World Records

05:56

‘American Ninja Warrior’ hosts talk changes for 15th season

03:52

Shop these essential products to travel in style

04:41

Kelly Rowland talks singing competition launched as a podcast

04:29

Former NFL player tackles mental health in Black community

03:53

Simple ways to pack your beauty products before your next trip

04:54

A meal packed in a sandwich: Get the recipe for arayes

10:43

Jane Krakowski talks learning trapeze for ‘Schmicago,’

07:28

‘Chain Gang All Stars’ author answers fan questions about novel

03:51

Siri Daly shares recipe for homemade chickpea burgers

04:01

How to steal the latest looks from Lori Harvey and Gigi Hadid

05:20

Terry Crews: ‘It’s my destiny’ to host ‘America’s Got Talent’

05:18

Here are the most absurd items being sold from the Eras Tour

00:38

Al Pacino, 83, expecting baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

04:22

One girl’s legacy sparks search for a cure for her genetic condition

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:54

A meal packed in a sandwich: Get the recipe for arayes

04:22

Al Roker visits family-run avocado orchard in California

03:51

Siri Daly shares recipe for homemade chickpea burgers

04:06

Get the recipe for this jerk grilled salmon with a twist

03:55

Chicken scaloppine with artichokes: Get the recipe!

04:57

Chocolate rice cakes & carrot halwa bars: Get the no-bake recipes!

05:10

Lobster rolls two ways: Get the recipes!

03:42

Dry-aged beef burger with potatoes and dijonnaise: Get the recipe

04:21

Chicken salad and fruit cobbler: Get the picnic-perfect recipes

04:45

Easy food swaps for fewer calories and healthier options