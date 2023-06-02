Senate passes debt ceiling bill, averting US default

Residents in Kyiv shelter in subways during new Russia attacks
The bill to avoid a catastrophic default on the nation’s debt passed the Senate late Thursday and is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden on Friday. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.June 2, 2023
