Senate overturns President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private companies
02:50
President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private companies, which is already facing opposition from courts, has been rejected by the Senate. It’s not expected to go to the House. It comes as frustration grows at hospitals across the country with COVID-19 infections and deaths surging. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Dec. 9, 2021
