Apple’s Vision Pro goes on sale: Get a sneak peek!
04:49
Ravens star Mark Andrews helps save a woman’s life on a flight
00:51
Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
02:24
Job scams on the rise: What you need to know before you apply
03:20
Jennifer Crumbley testifies: ‘I wish he would've killed us instead’
03:17
It’s Groundhog Day, and Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow
00:28
Lloyd Austin takes ‘full responsibility’ for hiding cancer diagnosis
02:15
Biden issues sanctions against 4 Israeli settlers in Gaza
00:31
Now Playing
Chuck Schumer to force a vote on Immigration bill Monday
02:09
UP NEXT
Storm pummels West Coast with more rain on the way
03:13
Small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park, killing several
01:56
How do I say no to being an emergency contact for my friend’s kid?
04:04
Discover Black Heritage: The Williamsburg Bray School
04:22
Why Larry David is apologizing to Elmo
01:38
Heart attack survivor shares story of surviving 'widowmaker'
04:02
Historic building dedicated to educating Black children restored
04:34
Margot Robbie speaks out for first time since ‘Barbie’ Oscar snub
00:56
The Start TODAY February fitness challenge is all about balance
02:04
Men who attacked NYPD officers released without bail
00:37
Hulu is latest streaming service to crack down on password sharing
03:17
Chuck Schumer to force a vote on Immigration bill Monday
02:09
Copied
Copied
After months of battling over an immigration bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will force a vote on Monday. Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been trying to undermine it, arguing it would give President Joe Biden a win in an election year. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Feb. 2, 2024
Apple’s Vision Pro goes on sale: Get a sneak peek!
04:49
Ravens star Mark Andrews helps save a woman’s life on a flight
00:51
Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
02:24
Job scams on the rise: What you need to know before you apply
03:20
Jennifer Crumbley testifies: ‘I wish he would've killed us instead’
03:17
It’s Groundhog Day, and Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow
00:28
Lloyd Austin takes ‘full responsibility’ for hiding cancer diagnosis
02:15
Biden issues sanctions against 4 Israeli settlers in Gaza
00:31
Now Playing
Chuck Schumer to force a vote on Immigration bill Monday
02:09
UP NEXT
Storm pummels West Coast with more rain on the way
03:13
Small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park, killing several
01:56
How do I say no to being an emergency contact for my friend’s kid?
04:04
Discover Black Heritage: The Williamsburg Bray School
04:22
Why Larry David is apologizing to Elmo
01:38
Heart attack survivor shares story of surviving 'widowmaker'
04:02
Historic building dedicated to educating Black children restored
04:34
Margot Robbie speaks out for first time since ‘Barbie’ Oscar snub
00:56
The Start TODAY February fitness challenge is all about balance
02:04
Men who attacked NYPD officers released without bail
00:37
Hulu is latest streaming service to crack down on password sharing