    Senate committee to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

    01:37
    Sacramento mass shooting leaves 6 dead, 12 injured

    02:52

  Zelenskyy accuses Russians of 'genocide'

    02:59

  Remembering Joan Joyce: Women's softball legend who struck out Ted Williams

    02:25

  Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden's jobs success

    01:54

TODAY

Senate committee to vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

01:37

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation Monday, ahead of a final confirmation vote slated for later this week. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY from Capitol Hill.April 4, 2022

Senate eyes historic week with a vote to put Jackson on Supreme Court

