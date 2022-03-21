IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin for Ketanji Brown Jackson 01:57
Confirmation hearings begin Monday morning for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson. If confirmed, she would become the first-ever African American woman to sit on the high court. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY from Washington, D.C.
March 21, 2022
