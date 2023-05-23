Sen. Tim Scott talks to NBC News about presidential bid

Adobe unveils new AI features in Photoshop: Get a first look
Sen. Tim Scott, the newest Republican candidate to enter the 2024 presidential race, discusses Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump, what he believes sets him apart from his opponents, and addresses being an outlier among presidential candidates as an unmarried man.May 23, 2023
