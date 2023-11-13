Tim Scott drops Republican presidential campaign with ‘no warning’
In a move that shocked many, including his own staff, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has suspended his Republican presidential campaign. “I think the voters have been really clear that they’re telling me ‘not now’,” he said.Nov. 13, 2023
