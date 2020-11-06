Sen. Pat Toomey says he sees no evidence of fraud in election

Sen. Pat Toomey says he sees no evidence of fraud in election05:29
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania tells TODAY that he thinks President Trump “still has a very narrow path” to victory in his state as the vote count continues there. He says there was “a massive quantity of mail-in ballots,” but election officials were not allowed to start counting them until the polls closed Tuesday. He says President Trump’s baseless claims of fraud Thursday night were “hard to watch” and that he has seen no evidence of fraud.