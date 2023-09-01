US Capitol doctor clears Mitch McConnell to work after health scare

Pentagon unveils ‘one-stop shop’ site for non-classified UFO docs
Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has been cleared by the attending physician of Congress to resume his schedule one day after he experienced another health scare. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY on reaction from both sides of the aisle.Sept. 1, 2023
