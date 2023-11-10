IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gifts We Love: Our top 100 picks for everyone on your list — plus exclusive deals

  • Fast food restaurants look to serve up high-tech drive-thrus

    03:51

  • Robert De Niro company found liable in gender discrimination case

    02:13

  • SAG-AFTRA deal: When will shows, movies resume production?

    02:51

  • Brazen carjacking in Chicago driveway caught on camera

    02:25

  • White House announces 4-hour pauses in Israel-Hamas fighting

    01:56

  • Fed chair is ‘not confident’ enough has been done to curb inflation

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    How to be a better holiday party guest with these do’s and don’ts

    03:22

  • Meet SeaWorld San Diego’s newest Emperor penguin chick, Pearl!

    02:19

  • Portrait by Picasso sells for $139 million at Sotheby’s auction

    00:37

  • Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas

    01:16

  • Grade school football player tries out silly move — and team scores

    01:03

  • Delta CEO weighs in on WILMA boarding method

    05:20

  • How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?

    02:45

  • FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works

    02:22

  • SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative deal to end actors’ strike

    02:27

  • Hostage negotiations intensify amid ground assault in Gaza

    02:02

  • Biden orders second airstrike on weapons storage facility in Syria

    01:32

  • At third debate, did any candidate seriously challenge Trump lead?

    03:30

  • Personal attacks fly during GOP debate on NBC

    02:51

Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection

02:21

Democrats have a new 2024 challenge of maintaining their majority after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced he won’t see reelection. This comes as former President Donald Trump weighs in on the state of the 2024 race following Wednesday’s debate on NBC. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Nov. 10, 2023

  • Fast food restaurants look to serve up high-tech drive-thrus

    03:51

  • Robert De Niro company found liable in gender discrimination case

    02:13

  • SAG-AFTRA deal: When will shows, movies resume production?

    02:51

  • Brazen carjacking in Chicago driveway caught on camera

    02:25

  • White House announces 4-hour pauses in Israel-Hamas fighting

    01:56

  • Fed chair is ‘not confident’ enough has been done to curb inflation

    02:50
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    How to be a better holiday party guest with these do’s and don’ts

    03:22

  • Meet SeaWorld San Diego’s newest Emperor penguin chick, Pearl!

    02:19

  • Portrait by Picasso sells for $139 million at Sotheby’s auction

    00:37

  • Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas

    01:16

  • Grade school football player tries out silly move — and team scores

    01:03

  • Delta CEO weighs in on WILMA boarding method

    05:20

  • How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?

    02:45

  • FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works

    02:22

  • SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative deal to end actors’ strike

    02:27

  • Hostage negotiations intensify amid ground assault in Gaza

    02:02

  • Biden orders second airstrike on weapons storage facility in Syria

    01:32

  • At third debate, did any candidate seriously challenge Trump lead?

    03:30

  • Personal attacks fly during GOP debate on NBC

    02:51

Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection

Fed chair is ‘not confident’ enough has been done to curb inflation

Fast food restaurants look to serve up high-tech drive-thrus

Robert De Niro company found liable in gender discrimination case

SAG-AFTRA deal: When will shows, movies resume production?

Brazen carjacking in Chicago driveway caught on camera

White House announces 4-hour pauses in Israel-Hamas fighting

Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike talk WNBA, sisterhood, more

TODAY’s Carson Daly named one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive

Diwali sweets: Chai cheesecake and coconut almond barfi

How to be a better holiday party guest with these do’s and don’ts

Gift ideas that make the perfect stocking stuffers

How K-Pop star Eric Nam talks new mental health platform

Marilu Henner talks off-Broadway play ‘Madwomen of the West’

Medicines you should have on hand this cold and flu season

Celebrate Diwali with these traditional dishes

How to dress with fall flair — without sacrificing comfort and warmth

Meet the young mechanic inspiring others to get under the hood

Credit card strategies to consider as the holidays approach

How to unlock and use hidden features in your smartphone

Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike talk WNBA, sisterhood, more

Diwali sweets: Chai cheesecake and coconut almond barfi

Family of 3 becomes family of 5 with incredible adoption story

Barbara Bush on the comeback of retro names — including her own

Jenna and Barbara Bush reveal some first loves: Books, pets, more

How to add glam to your holiday makeup looks

How to DIY a custom shelf and bookcase for your home

Lauren London talks healing after loss, parenting, new fashion line

Travel 2024: Go-casions, touring with the band, and other trends

Reverse cat eye, skin flooding and other buzzy beauty trends to try

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Diwali sweets: Chai cheesecake and coconut almond barfi

Celebrate Diwali with these traditional dishes

Sea salt Rolo cookies and Rolo rolls: Get the recipes!

Bobby Flay serves up rib-eye steak frites with blue cheese butter

See Hoda & Jenna face off in a sandwich showdown!

Superfood recipes and hacks to make cooking easier and healthier

Garlic parmesan wings and Cincinnati chili dogs: Get the recipes!

Cherry pretzel white chocolate cookies: Get the recipe!

Orange-soy pork tenderloin with sautéed cabbage: Get the recipe!

Capture the flavors of fall with this spaghetti squash masala recipe