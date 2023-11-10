Fast food restaurants look to serve up high-tech drive-thrus
03:51
Robert De Niro company found liable in gender discrimination case
02:13
SAG-AFTRA deal: When will shows, movies resume production?
02:51
Brazen carjacking in Chicago driveway caught on camera
02:25
White House announces 4-hour pauses in Israel-Hamas fighting
01:56
Fed chair is ‘not confident’ enough has been done to curb inflation
02:50
Now Playing
Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection
02:21
UP NEXT
How to be a better holiday party guest with these do’s and don’ts
03:22
Meet SeaWorld San Diego’s newest Emperor penguin chick, Pearl!
02:19
Portrait by Picasso sells for $139 million at Sotheby’s auction
00:37
Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas
01:16
Grade school football player tries out silly move — and team scores
01:03
Delta CEO weighs in on WILMA boarding method
05:20
How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?
02:45
FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works
02:22
SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative deal to end actors’ strike
02:27
Hostage negotiations intensify amid ground assault in Gaza
02:02
Biden orders second airstrike on weapons storage facility in Syria
01:32
At third debate, did any candidate seriously challenge Trump lead?
03:30
Personal attacks fly during GOP debate on NBC
02:51
Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection
02:21
Copied
Copied
Democrats have a new 2024 challenge of maintaining their majority after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced he won’t see reelection. This comes as former President Donald Trump weighs in on the state of the 2024 race following Wednesday’s debate on NBC. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Nov. 10, 2023
Fast food restaurants look to serve up high-tech drive-thrus
03:51
Robert De Niro company found liable in gender discrimination case
02:13
SAG-AFTRA deal: When will shows, movies resume production?
02:51
Brazen carjacking in Chicago driveway caught on camera
02:25
White House announces 4-hour pauses in Israel-Hamas fighting
01:56
Fed chair is ‘not confident’ enough has been done to curb inflation
02:50
Now Playing
Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection
02:21
UP NEXT
How to be a better holiday party guest with these do’s and don’ts
03:22
Meet SeaWorld San Diego’s newest Emperor penguin chick, Pearl!
02:19
Portrait by Picasso sells for $139 million at Sotheby’s auction
00:37
Israel’s president on efforts to free hostages from Hamas
01:16
Grade school football player tries out silly move — and team scores
01:03
Delta CEO weighs in on WILMA boarding method
05:20
How does Zepbound work, and will the cost come down?
02:45
FDA approves Zepbound for weight loss: Here’s how it works
02:22
SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative deal to end actors’ strike
02:27
Hostage negotiations intensify amid ground assault in Gaza
02:02
Biden orders second airstrike on weapons storage facility in Syria
01:32
At third debate, did any candidate seriously challenge Trump lead?