Sen. Graham asks Ketanji Brown Jackson about religion, calls out 'two standards'
08:41
Share this -
copied
Sen. Lindsey Graham begins his questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings by asking about her religion and how important her faith is to her. He later explains that he thought Justice Amy Coney Barrett was judged poorly during her hearings before being confirmed. Graham also points to the "two standards" conservative nominees face during hearings, including that of Justice Samuel Alito.March 22, 2022
Now Playing
Sen. Graham asks Ketanji Brown Jackson about religion, calls out 'two standards'
08:41
UP NEXT
Tips for getting back out into the dating scene
05:40
Ketanji Brown Jackson responds to accusations of being soft on crime
03:08
Ketanji Brown Jackson on going from segregation to Supreme Court in 1 generation
02:38
Ketanji Brown Jackson weighs in on camera being used in the courtroom
00:48
Sen. Grassley jokes that his wife liked Ketanji Brown Jackson opening statement