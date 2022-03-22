Sen. Graham asks Ketanji Brown Jackson about religion, calls out 'two standards'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Sen. Lindsey Graham begins his questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings by asking about her religion and how important her faith is to her. He later explains that he thought Justice Amy Coney Barrett was judged poorly during her hearings before being confirmed. Graham also points to the "two standards" conservative nominees face during hearings, including that of Justice Samuel Alito.March 22, 2022

