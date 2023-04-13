IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Barefoot Dreams, Nissa Jewelry and more gifts — all under $100

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein faces calls to step down amid medical issue

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Jessica Seinfeld on Good+Foundation’s mission to help parents

    04:50

  • Jamie Foxx hospitalized after medical emergency

    00:42

  • Shorter games lead MLB teams to extend beer sales into 8th inning

    00:32

  • Costs of meat, poultry, fish, eggs fall for first time since 2020

    00:30

  • How to keep track of — and cancel — subscriptions and free trials

    03:02

  • Indiana recycling plant fire: Owner ignored citations, mayor says

    01:56

  • Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation without Meghan

    04:51

  • Louisville bank shooting: 911 calls include one from gunman's mom

    02:41

  • Suspected leaker of highly classified docs worked on military base

    02:10

  • Appeals court restores access to abortion pill but with restrictions

    02:33

  • Tennessee governor tightens background checks for gun buyers

    00:30

  • Surfer recounts surviving shark attack: ‘God wanted me to fight’

    02:36

  • California hills burst with color in rare wildflower ‘superbloom’

    03:23

  • Biden kicks off Ireland trip to mark peace deal anniversary

    02:20

  • US hostage negotiator shares update on Evan Gershkovich arrest

    05:13

  • Louisville bank shooting: Police body cam footage released

    03:53

  • Massive toxic fire at Indiana recycling plant forces evacuations

    02:34

  • California man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria in pond

    02:19

  • Keith Morrison on true crime podcast ‘The Girl in the Blue Mustang’

    05:57

Sen. Dianne Feinstein faces calls to step down amid medical issue

02:12

There are growing calls for longtime Senator Dianne Feinstein to step down as she has been absent for nearly two months due to illness. Some of her fellow Democrats are worried that her extended absence is standing in the way of important duties. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.April 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein faces calls to step down amid medical issue

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Jessica Seinfeld on Good+Foundation’s mission to help parents

    04:50

  • Jamie Foxx hospitalized after medical emergency

    00:42

  • Shorter games lead MLB teams to extend beer sales into 8th inning

    00:32

  • Costs of meat, poultry, fish, eggs fall for first time since 2020

    00:30

  • How to keep track of — and cancel — subscriptions and free trials

    03:02

  • Indiana recycling plant fire: Owner ignored citations, mayor says

    01:56

  • Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation without Meghan

    04:51

  • Louisville bank shooting: 911 calls include one from gunman's mom

    02:41

  • Suspected leaker of highly classified docs worked on military base

    02:10

  • Appeals court restores access to abortion pill but with restrictions

    02:33

  • Tennessee governor tightens background checks for gun buyers

    00:30

  • Surfer recounts surviving shark attack: ‘God wanted me to fight’

    02:36

  • California hills burst with color in rare wildflower ‘superbloom’

    03:23

  • Biden kicks off Ireland trip to mark peace deal anniversary

    02:20

  • US hostage negotiator shares update on Evan Gershkovich arrest

    05:13

  • Louisville bank shooting: Police body cam footage released

    03:53

  • Massive toxic fire at Indiana recycling plant forces evacuations

    02:34

  • California man dies from rare flesh-eating bacteria in pond

    02:19

  • Keith Morrison on true crime podcast ‘The Girl in the Blue Mustang’

    05:57

04:51

Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation without Meghan

01:56

Indiana recycling plant fire: Owner ignored citations, mayor says

02:33

Appeals court restores access to abortion pill but with restrictions

02:10

Suspected leaker of highly classified docs worked on military base

02:41

Louisville bank shooting: 911 calls include one from gunman's mom

03:37

Cavinder twins talk leaving basketball, future with WWE

03:05

Jenna Bush Hager recalls her water breaking during baby shower

02:59

TODAY fan wins free vacation with help from Jenna Bush Hager!

05:11

Lifted eyes, smoother skin and other pro tips

04:30

Try this classic New Orleans muffuletta sandwich packed with flavor

04:48

Check out these star-studded music festivals set for summer 2023

04:30

Shop these 6 travel essentials: Packing cubes, rain jackets, more

05:42

Ally Sheedy talks 'Single Drunk Female,' college professorship

04:50

Jessica Seinfeld on Good+Foundation’s mission to help parents

04:30

Thrifting tips: How to get the best deals, which products to avoid

05:09

Cauliflower tikka tacos with a healthy crunch: Get the recipe!

05:15

How to manage stress and use it to your advantage

05:12

Trace Adkins announces free concert in tornado-stricken Mayfield

05:32

Designer Rebecca Minkoff on her journey to the runway of success

04:18

Last-minute tax tips for procrastinators: Deadlines, credits, more

03:05

Jenna Bush Hager recalls her water breaking during baby shower

02:59

TODAY fan wins free vacation with help from Jenna Bush Hager!

05:11

Lifted eyes, smoother skin and other pro tips

04:30

Try this classic New Orleans muffuletta sandwich packed with flavor

07:09

Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein on the end of ‘Marvelous Ms. Maisel’

04:31

Bobbie Thomas shares update on dating journey

05:54

How to find the perfect bra fit

07:19

Two friends have surprise reunion on TODAY after 8 years apart

06:12

Katie Holmes, Julia Mayorga on their new film ‘Rare Objects’

09:13

Ariana Grande responds to comments about her appearance

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:30

Try this classic New Orleans muffuletta sandwich packed with flavor

05:09

Cauliflower tikka tacos with a healthy crunch: Get the recipe!

03:42

’90s style Caesar salad and Rice Krispie treats: Get the recipes!

04:15

Air fryer meatballs with Tzatziki sauce: Get the recipe!

04:58

Bang bang shrimp bowl with cauliflower rice: Get the air fryer recipe

04:26

PB&J French toast and a peanut butter trifle: Get the recipes!

05:15

Alex Guarnaschelli shares her mom’s recipe for linguine with clams

03:41

Easter brunch recipes: Fluffy spinach frittata with asparagus

04:31

Carbone’s famous NYC meatballs: Get the recipe!

04:08

Meal prep hacks to save time and money in the kitchen