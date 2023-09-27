Sen. Cory Booker joins calls for Bob Menendez to resign

Here are the top startups to work for in 2023, according to LinkedIn
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has joined fellow Democrats in calling on embattled New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to resign. Menendez said he has no plans to resign and pleaded with his colleagues for time to prove his innocence.Sept. 27, 2023
