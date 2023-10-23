Sen. Bob Menendez due in court to face federal conspiracy charge

9 candidates join race for speaker following Jim Jordan's failed bid
Sen. Bob Menendez is set to return to a New York court where he is expected to plead not guilty to a federal conspiracy charge. Menendez is accused of acting as an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government.Oct. 23, 2023
