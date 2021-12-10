Sen. Bob Dole’s funeral to take place at National Cathedral
President Biden will lead the emotional tributes from Republicans and Democrats as the nation honors the life and legacy of Senator Bob Dole. He laid in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol. The funeral service will be held at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Kelly O’Donnell report live from Washington D.C.Dec. 10, 2021
