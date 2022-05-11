IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

TODAY

Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

Actor Selma Blair sits down for a candid interview with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and opens up about starting to drink heavily from a young age. Blair, who recently released a memoir called “Mean Baby,” also discusses the physical pain she experienced since childhood that would become a multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018.May 11, 2022

Selma Blair opens up about her alcohol struggles and MS in candid interview with Savannah Guthrie

    Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

