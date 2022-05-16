IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Selma Blair gets emotional discussing long-standing health issues

24:42

In her sit-down interview with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Selma Blair delves into her difficult battle with multiple sclerosis and her struggles with alcohol and mental health stretching back to her childhood. In discussing her new memoir called “Mean Baby,” Blair also details her life’s journey and how she has learned to overcome some of her greatest challenges.May 16, 2022

