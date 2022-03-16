Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’
Actor, singer and producer Selena Gomez is developing a new series based on the movie, “Sixteen Candles.” The half-hour comedy will be called, “Fifteen Candles,” and will follow a group of young Latinas approaching their quinceañera. There is no release date just yet, but is set to stream on Peacock.March 16, 2022
