    Selena Gomez develops new series based on 'Sixteen Candles'

    Stephanie Beatriz reveals she recorded 'Encanto' song while in labor

TODAY

Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’

00:34

Actor, singer and producer Selena Gomez is developing a new series based on the movie, “Sixteen Candles.” The half-hour comedy will be called, “Fifteen Candles,” and will follow a group of young Latinas approaching their quinceañera. There is no release date just yet, but is set to stream on Peacock.March 16, 2022

    Selena Gomez develops new series based on 'Sixteen Candles'

    Stephanie Beatriz reveals she recorded 'Encanto' song while in labor

