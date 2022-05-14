IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This is TODAY: Sign up for our daily morning newsletter 

  • Now Playing

    Selena Gomez and Post Malone hosting ‘SNL’ for their first time

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Discerning baby proves not everyone is a fan of Harry Styles

    03:52

  • Winston Duke on missing Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’

    04:59

  • Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ with Willie Geist

    01:05

  • Kendall Jenner addresses her 'tragic' cucumber-cutting skills

    00:50

  • Mike Myers on his brother’s stunt-double role in ‘The Pentaverate’

    01:18

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Griffin Dunne on working with Justin Hartley

    06:24

  • Howie Mandel reveals he met his wife waiting in line for food

    07:57

  • ‘Downton Abbey’ movie sequel: Get a sneak peek!

    01:13

  • Savannah and Hoda reflect on 70 years of TODAY at Paley Center

    01:53

  • Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

    06:14

  • Adam Sandler teams up with LeBron James for Netflix project

    01:00

  • Stars of 'Stranger Things' dish on fourth and final season

    04:34

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

    07:13

  • Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement

    02:10

  • Taylor Swift has no problem with Joe Alwyn’s romance scenes

    04:48

  • Sophie Turner says she cried after first meeting Joe Jonas

    02:00

  • Chris Pratt on what it’s like having Maria Shriver as mother-in-law

    04:38

  • Bobby Moynihan talks ‘Mr. Mayor,’ his favorite ‘SNL’ moment

    04:17

  • Drive for 5: Hélio Castroneves talks going for 5th Indy 500 win

    04:06

TODAY

Selena Gomez and Post Malone hosting ‘SNL’ for their first time

00:56

Selena Gomez, who previously appeared on “Saturday Night Live” as a musical guest, will host the comedy show tonight with musical guest Post Malone. Only two episodes of the sketch show remain this season, starting tonight on NBC.May 14, 2022

Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes among 160 stars supporting Roe with full-page NYTimes ad

  • Now Playing

    Selena Gomez and Post Malone hosting ‘SNL’ for their first time

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Discerning baby proves not everyone is a fan of Harry Styles

    03:52

  • Winston Duke on missing Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’

    04:59

  • Mike Myers talks ‘The Pentaverate’ with Willie Geist

    01:05

  • Kendall Jenner addresses her 'tragic' cucumber-cutting skills

    00:50

  • Mike Myers on his brother’s stunt-double role in ‘The Pentaverate’

    01:18

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All