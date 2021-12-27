See woman surprised for Christmas by her brother in military

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tips for taking care of holiday returns04:36
‘Bridgerton’ reveals Season 2 debut date01:03
Now Playing
See woman surprised for Christmas by her brother in military01:02
UP NEXT
Mother reunites with daughter taken from her at birth05:28
Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloid00:27
‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 5800:23
What’s next for NASA’s newly launched James Webb space telescope02:40
Doctor predicts ‘huge spike’ in COVID cases after New Year’s03:33
Omicron surges fuel growing concern over holiday weekend02:21
How to handle holiday gift exchanges and returns04:34
Powerball jackpot grows to $416 million00:23
Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas message03:08
Desmond Tutu is remembered by world leaders after his death02:51
Passengers stranded across US amid thousands of canceled flights03:59
Watch Willie Geist’s top picks for the Highs and Lows of 202105:13
‘We Are the World’ organizer and entertainment manager Ken Kragen dies age 8501:56
Where do all of those holiday returns really go?04:02
Tornado sighting reported in California ahead of hazardous weather00:27
Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies age 9002:28
Omicron will ‘sweep across the country’ after holidays, doctor says04:26
See woman surprised for Christmas by her brother in military01:02
A woman in Dallas got a heartwarming Christmas surprise from her younger brother, who was supposed to be away in basic training. TODAY’s Kristen Welker has your Morning Boost.Dec. 27, 2021
Tips for taking care of holiday returns04:36
‘Bridgerton’ reveals Season 2 debut date01:03
Now Playing
See woman surprised for Christmas by her brother in military01:02
UP NEXT
Mother reunites with daughter taken from her at birth05:28
Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloid00:27
‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 5800:23