IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    See Will Swenson transform into Neil Diamond for new musical

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Stranger Things’ joins Netflix’s billion hours club with season 4

    01:01

  • Carlos Santana recovering after collapsing on stage during concert

    00:31

  • Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss emotionally reunites with college mentor

    08:30

  • Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss talks coordinating outfits with wife, Allison

    04:24

  • ‘MJ: The Musical’ star Myles Frost talks teaching himself to dance

    08:57

  • How to visit the locations that inspired the latest hit TV shows

    05:13

  • Joey Chestnut reveals how he stuffs down hot dogs: ‘It’s not pretty’

    03:05

  • ‘Minions’ breaks July Fourth holiday weekend box office record

    00:50

  • Kelsey Grammer confirms ‘Frasier’ reboot is officially in the works

    00:51

  • Keanu Reeves patiently answers every question from kid at airport

    01:03

  • See the patriotic pies Martha Stewart made for the Fourth of July

    00:51

  • Hoda and Jenna fan wins beach getaway to Bermuda!

    03:15

  • Adele pauses concert several times to check in on fan safety

    01:01

  • Viral TikTok trend has teens flocking to 'Minions' movie in suits

    01:42

  • Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the piano

    08:06

  • Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film

    03:37

  • See TODAY’s Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander get minionized!

    00:53

  • Miles Teller’s grandma campaigns for him to be next ‘James Bond’

    00:52

  • After bringing everyone beer, Carson Daly surprised with Fresca

    01:05

TODAY

See Will Swenson transform into Neil Diamond for new musical

00:46

Tony-nominated actor Will Swenson has transformed into Neil Diamond for the new musical about the music icon’s life called “A Beautiful Noise”. The show will include some of Diamonds’ biggest hits like “Sweet Caroline” and “Cracklin.”July 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    See Will Swenson transform into Neil Diamond for new musical

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Stranger Things’ joins Netflix’s billion hours club with season 4

    01:01

  • Carlos Santana recovering after collapsing on stage during concert

    00:31

  • Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss emotionally reunites with college mentor

    08:30

  • Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss talks coordinating outfits with wife, Allison

    04:24

  • ‘MJ: The Musical’ star Myles Frost talks teaching himself to dance

    08:57

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All