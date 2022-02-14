See what Lindsay Czarniak sent Craig Melvin for Valentine’s Day!
It can be hard to celebrate Valentine’s Day when your partner is halfway around the world, but that didn’t stop Lindsay Czarniak from sending a sweet care package to her husband, TODAY's Craig Melvin, in Beijing. The couple talk about romance and all-things Olympics as they both continue their coverage of the Games.Feb. 14, 2022
