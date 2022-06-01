IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Walk your way to good health! Get our 30-day workout plan for June

  • Kim Kardashian posts proof she really ate Beyond Meat in ad

    00:40

  • ‘Friends’ director on why he brought cast to Vegas before premiere

    00:43

  • See woman’s sweet reaction to ‘Antiques Roadshow’ appraisal

    01:18
  • Now Playing

    See Tom Hanks in first teaser for live-action ‘Pinocchio’

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    BTS sits down with Biden to discuss hate crimes against Asians

    02:05

  • Zaya Wade opens up about being a trans teen in the spotlight

    01:13

  • Charlamagne on breaking stigmas through Mental Wealth Alliance

    08:59

  • Maye Musk talks modeling, Elon’s bid to buy Twitter

    08:29

  • Jenna Bush Hager has this advice for going to a nude beach

    04:44

  • Author David Sedaris on latest book ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’

    04:37

  • Find out which Monopoly throwback token is returning to the board

    01:16

  • TikTok roller skating stars bring their skills to TODAY roller rink

    03:11

  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson goes to prom – as cardboard cutout!

    00:33

  • Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for 'Like a Rolling Stone' up for sale

    00:47

  • Bradley Cooper unrecognizable as composer Leonard Bernstein

    00:47

  • Norm Macdonald's discusses life and death in last stand-up special

    01:10

  • Verdict looms in Depp-Heard trial as deliberations resume

    01:46

  • Does 'Top Gun' success at box office signal a return to theaters?

    02:41

  • Hoda and Jenna face off in barbeque-inspired obstacle course

    02:35

  • Rachel Dratch talks Tony nom for Broadway debut in ‘POTUS’

    05:34

TODAY

See Tom Hanks in first teaser for live-action ‘Pinocchio’

00:29

Disney dropped the first teaser-trailer for their live-action remake of “Pinocchio” starring Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo. The movie is set to start streaming in September on Disney+.June 1, 2022

Watch new trailer of live-action ‘Pinocchio’ starring Tom Hanks

  • Kim Kardashian posts proof she really ate Beyond Meat in ad

    00:40

  • ‘Friends’ director on why he brought cast to Vegas before premiere

    00:43

  • See woman’s sweet reaction to ‘Antiques Roadshow’ appraisal

    01:18
  • Now Playing

    See Tom Hanks in first teaser for live-action ‘Pinocchio’

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    BTS sits down with Biden to discuss hate crimes against Asians

    02:05

  • Zaya Wade opens up about being a trans teen in the spotlight

    01:13

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All