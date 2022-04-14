IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Amazon bestsellers everyone is shopping this month — all under $45

  • Now Playing

    See this tired dog get a ride home in style from Good Samaritan

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Your tough parenting questions answered

    05:05

  • Watch this couple’s dream of starting a family come true

    00:57

  • Dad talks setting records running with quintuplets

    05:27

  • Mom shares hope for son’s autism journey in book, ‘Forever Boy’

    05:00

  • Couple celebrating retirement gets special surprise on the plaza!

    00:48

  • TikTok’s Brittany and Ryan treated to Knicks game, meet Derrick Rose

    01:13

  • New Orleans program helps young boys who are without fathers

    06:19

  • Sibling TikTok duo breaks down stereotypes of autism

    07:45

  • Watch: Soldier dad surprises his kids in heartwarming reunion

    00:43

  • How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra

    03:44

  • Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL

    03:44

  • Bride’s daughter surprises groom with adoption letter

    00:55

  • Watch sweet reunion between a girl and her friend who works at a grocery store

    04:08

  • Craig Melvin reflects on leaving MSNBC after a decade

    01:02

  • How a pair of shoes changed celebrity designer Aurora James’ life

    05:33

  • 2 moms turn breastfeeding struggles into booming baby formula business

    04:13

  • Student accepted to 49 colleges, offered $1.3 million in scholarships

    03:31

  • NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson’s great-granddaughter shares inspiring legacy

    05:23

  • Watch toddler cousins adorably reunite after 10 days apart

    00:39

TODAY

See this tired dog get a ride home in style from Good Samaritan

00:34

A man out for a walk with his dog got some assistance from a total stranger after his dog decided it was too tired. The Good Samaritan wheeled over a wagon so the dog could ride home in style! Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.April 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    See this tired dog get a ride home in style from Good Samaritan

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Your tough parenting questions answered

    05:05

  • Watch this couple’s dream of starting a family come true

    00:57

  • Dad talks setting records running with quintuplets

    05:27

  • Mom shares hope for son’s autism journey in book, ‘Forever Boy’

    05:00

  • Couple celebrating retirement gets special surprise on the plaza!

    00:48

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All