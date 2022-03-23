Donna Farizan hits the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards
05:11
Share this -
copied
TODAY’s Donna Farizan dishes on all the must-see moments at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She sits down with stars backstage, and speaks one-on-one with Jennifer Lopez after she took home the Icon Award.March 23, 2022
Now Playing
Donna Farizan hits the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards
05:11
UP NEXT
Kandi Burruss dishes on new reality show, music career, and more
06:18
Rachel Zegler lands invite to Oscars after initially being left off list
01:47
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic
00:26
See the first trailer for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
01:14
Ben Affleck beams as Jennifer Lopez gets iHeartRadio Icon award