IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FBI, M15 give warning on China deploying network of spies

    03:01

  • Boris Johnson announces resignation as UK Prime Minister

    01:37
  • Now Playing

    See the sky turn green in South Dakota during derecho storm

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Brittney Griner's friends and family pressure White House for action

    02:18

  • Officer missed chance to fire at Uvalde gunman, new report says

    02:22

  • Could Highland Park suspected gunman's father face charges?

    00:55

  • Suspected Highland Park gunman confesses plot for 2nd attack

    03:28

  • Boris Johnson to resign amid political turmoil, multitude of scandals

    03:29

  • Here’s why this Wisconsin couple offers a $0 menu at their cafe

    03:49

  • President Biden awards 4 Vietnam veterans with Medal of Honor

    01:54

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

  • Bradford Freeman, ‘Band of Brothers’ veteran, dies at 97

    02:08

  • Minneapolis police targeted in fireworks incident on Fourth of July

    00:29

  • White House says Biden read Brittney Griner’s handwritten letter

    00:33

  • How to save money on rising prices at the grocery store

    02:56

  • NASA warns China could try to take over the moon by 2030

    03:24

  • 29 million at risk of damaging wind gusts, hail across Mid-Atlantic

    01:02

  • Caught on video: Lightning strikes truck in Tampa Bay area

    00:34

  • Fugitive yoga teacher seen with strikingly different look after arrest

    02:04

TODAY

See the sky turn green in South Dakota during derecho storm

01:41

The skies over Sioux Falls, South Dakota, turned green Tuesday night during a derecho storm. Experts say the green skies occur when blue light from rain clouds is combined with red and yellow light from a sunset. NBC’s Bill Karins talks about the spectacle and has the latest forecast on TODAY.July 7, 2022

  • FBI, M15 give warning on China deploying network of spies

    03:01

  • Boris Johnson announces resignation as UK Prime Minister

    01:37
  • Now Playing

    See the sky turn green in South Dakota during derecho storm

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Brittney Griner's friends and family pressure White House for action

    02:18

  • Officer missed chance to fire at Uvalde gunman, new report says

    02:22

  • Could Highland Park suspected gunman's father face charges?

    00:55

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All