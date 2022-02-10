IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get a taste of the Beijing Olympics with these tasty dumpling and meat pie recipes

    See the Rubik’s Cube art of Chloe Kim crafted by college student

See the Rubik’s Cube art of Chloe Kim crafted by college student

00:52

Dylan Sadiq, an artist and biomedical student from Rutgers University, crafted an art piece of Olympian Chloe Kim ahead of the 2022 Winter Games using sides of Rubik’s Cubes. Sadiq has been working on this hobby for less than a year and has made dozens of colorful portraits. Feb. 10, 2022

    See the Rubik’s Cube art of Chloe Kim crafted by college student

