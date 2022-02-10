See the Rubik’s Cube art of Chloe Kim crafted by college student
Dylan Sadiq, an artist and biomedical student from Rutgers University, crafted an art piece of Olympian Chloe Kim ahead of the 2022 Winter Games using sides of Rubik’s Cubes. Sadiq has been working on this hobby for less than a year and has made dozens of colorful portraits. Feb. 10, 2022
See the Rubik's Cube art of Chloe Kim crafted by college student
