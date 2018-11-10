News

See the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrive to the plaza

TODAY rang in the holidays Saturday as a 72-foot Christmas tree arrived on the Rockefeller Center plaza in preparation to be decorated. WNBC’s Dave Price was with the Norway spruce as it approached its new home for the season.Nov. 10, 2018

