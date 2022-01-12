See the Foo Fighters in new horror-comedy trailer for ‘Studio 666’
01:08
Share this -
copied
The first trailer has dropped for the Foo Fighter’s upcoming movie titled, “Studio 666.” In the movie, the band heads to a creepy mansion in Encino, California in order to make their next album, when things take a supernatural turn.Jan. 12, 2022
‘Good Mythical Morning’ hosts Rhett and Link on show’s 10-year anniversary
04:49
Amy Poehler to produce ‘Lucy and Desi’ documentary
00:37
Now Playing
See the Foo Fighters in new horror-comedy trailer for ‘Studio 666’
01:08
UP NEXT
Ina Garten has hilarious response to Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 goals
01:00
Oscars will return with a host in 2022
00:39
Jacob Elordi talks season 2 of ‘Euphoria,’ turns spotlight to parents during interview